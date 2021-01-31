IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers protest: Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks'
New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Tikait addresses farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 3030. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000169A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Tikait addresses farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 3030. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000169A)(PTI)
india news

Farmers protest: Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks'

Naresh Tikait's remarks come in the backdrop of 84 arrests made by the Delhi Police in connection with clashes between the protesting farmers and cops.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST

Farmers’ leader Naresh Tikait on Sunday said that the government must release their men arrested in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally. “the government should “release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks,” he told news agency PTI.

“A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure,” he said at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Follow latest updates on farmers protest here

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre’s proposal to keep the contentious three agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months still stands and that agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is just a phone call away for taking forward the talks, Tikait said that protesting farmers will honour the dignity of prime minister, but are also committed to protect their own self-respect.

“We will honor and respect the dignity of the prime minister. Farmers don't want that the government or Parliament bows down to them," he told PTI, adding “A middle way should be found. Talks should be held."

Tikait alleged that the violence on January 26 was part of a conspiracy. “The Tricolor is over and above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect it. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of 84 arrests made by the Delhi Police in connection with clashes between the protesting farmers and cops. One protester died during the clash in central Delhi and several policemen were injured.

As farmers stormed the Red Fort and entered central Delhi on thousands of tractors, way more than the 5,000 tractors they were permitted to carry out the rally on, despite warning by the cops, Modi said that the law will take its own course.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister spoke about the incident on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. “We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty," he added.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the borders of the national capital for over two months to protest against three farm legislation enacted by the government in the monsoon session of Parliament in September last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws protest farmers protest in delhi
app
Close
Sanjay Raut hit out at the Centre over the farmers protest in his Saamana column.(HT_PRINT)
Sanjay Raut hit out at the Centre over the farmers protest in his Saamana column.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers 'ill-treatment' by PM Modi, Shah, may trigger unrest: Sanjay Raut

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Raut said that the events of January 26 could have been avoided by the Centre and alleged that the ‘infiltration’ at Red Fort was engineered to cause a split among the protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians shelter under an umbrella during heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on January 5, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)
Pedestrians shelter under an umbrella during heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on January 5, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)
india news

India monsoon season likely to be ‘normal’ in 2021: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The monsoon season is considered normal when total rains are recorded between 96% and 104% of the national average of just over 88 centimeters (45 inches).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Parliament House. (HT Archive)
A view of the Parliament House. (HT Archive)
india news

In Rajya Sabha, first part of budget session will adjourn on Feb 13

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The decision has been arrived at to give more time to the standing committees of the House to examine the demand for grants—or individual budget—of different ministries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials also said the child was subjected to frequent beatings, her fingernails and toenails were uprooted, and chilli powder was inserted in her private parts. (AP FILE/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Officials also said the child was subjected to frequent beatings, her fingernails and toenails were uprooted, and chilli powder was inserted in her private parts. (AP FILE/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
india news

2 relatives held for torturing 7-year-old girl: Police

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:40 PM IST
According to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that came to the rescue of the child staying with the accused in Rajsamand, she was made to do household work such as sweeping and cleaning, and was branded with hot iron rods or burnt with cigarettes for small mistakes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
india news

Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: BJP leader

PTI, Howrah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
"The funds required for the scheme are much more than the West Bengal government's annual budget," Rajib Banerjee said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javadekar also announced that full occupancy will be allowed in cinema halls from February 1 while following all Covid-related protocols.(ANI)
Javadekar also announced that full occupancy will be allowed in cinema halls from February 1 while following all Covid-related protocols.(ANI)
india news

We will soon issue guidelines for OTT platforms, says Javadekar

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, or Censor Board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Sasikala’s political rise and fall after Jayalalithaa’s death- A timeline

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Whether Sasikala, who is popularly called Chinnamma in a continuing reminder of her claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy fights back for her place in the AIADMK will also point to the direction, her political career may take in the new innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Tikait addresses farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 3030. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000169A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Tikait addresses farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 3030. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000169A)(PTI)
india news

Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Naresh Tikait's remarks come in the backdrop of 84 arrests made by the Delhi Police in connection with clashes between the protesting farmers and cops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling superintendent, and Ram Kumar, a radio operator, were abducted by a group of miscreants on December 21 from the company’s drilling location in Diyun in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling superintendent, and Ram Kumar, a radio operator, were abducted by a group of miscreants on December 21 from the company’s drilling location in Diyun in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
india news

Assam, Arunachal CMs will be responsible if abducted oil company employees die:ULFA-I

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:51 PM IST
In a release issued on Saturday, the banned outfit accused CMs of the two states of using “delaying tactics” instead of trying to secure release of the employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, a Delhi-based company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the snow-covered area at Pahalgam, in Kashmir on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Photo)
A view of the snow-covered area at Pahalgam, in Kashmir on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Photo)
india news

Srinagar records lowest temperature in last 30 yrs at -8.8 degree C

By Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Kashmir has witnessed a number of snow spells in December and January. The weather office has again predicted moderate wet spells from Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Poonia being taken away in the police car. An FIR against him was filed at Alipur police station. (Instagram: @kissansatyagrah)
Mandeep Poonia being taken away in the police car. An FIR against him was filed at Alipur police station. (Instagram: @kissansatyagrah)
india news

Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police arrests Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving'

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:34 PM IST
An FIR under the IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions) and section 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) has been filed against Poonia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This address was also Prime Minister Modi's this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11.(PTI File Photo )
This address was also Prime Minister Modi's this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11.(PTI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi lauds differently-abled Kerala man for commitment towards cleanliness

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"For the past several years, he rows his boat in the Vembanad lake and clears all the plastic bottles. Imagine how highly he thinks! We must also take inspiration from Rajappan ji and contribute towards cleanliness as far as possible," PM Modi added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda.(PTI)
BJP National President JP Nadda.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala's car carrying AIADMK flag after she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital(HT Photo)
Sasikala's car carrying AIADMK flag after she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital(HT Photo)
india news

Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12pm on Monday.(PTI)
PM Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12pm on Monday.(PTI)
india news

Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here is the list of sustainable lifestyles that the prime minister talked about in his address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP