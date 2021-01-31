Farmers protest: Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks'

Farmers’ leader Naresh Tikait on Sunday said that the government must release their men arrested in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally. “the government should “release our men and prepare an environment conducive for talks,” he told news agency PTI.

“A respectful solution should be reached. We will never agree to anything under pressure,” he said at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre’s proposal to keep the contentious three agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months still stands and that agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is just a phone call away for taking forward the talks, Tikait said that protesting farmers will honour the dignity of prime minister, but are also committed to protect their own self-respect.

“We will honor and respect the dignity of the prime minister. Farmers don't want that the government or Parliament bows down to them," he told PTI, adding “A middle way should be found. Talks should be held."

Tikait alleged that the violence on January 26 was part of a conspiracy. “The Tricolor is over and above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect it. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of 84 arrests made by the Delhi Police in connection with clashes between the protesting farmers and cops. One protester died during the clash in central Delhi and several policemen were injured.

As farmers stormed the Red Fort and entered central Delhi on thousands of tractors, way more than the 5,000 tractors they were permitted to carry out the rally on, despite warning by the cops, Modi said that the law will take its own course.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister spoke about the incident on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. “We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty," he added.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the borders of the national capital for over two months to protest against three farm legislation enacted by the government in the monsoon session of Parliament in September last year.