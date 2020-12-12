e-paper
Home / India News / Farmers’ stir: Forces deployed to deal with anti-social elements, says UP ADG

Farmers' stir: Forces deployed to deal with anti-social elements, says UP ADG

Issuing warning about the miscreants joining the protests, ADG Kumar said the UP police has informed farmers about the possibility of miscreants amid the protest.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:25 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Farmers listen to a speaker, sitting in the middle of an expressway at the site of a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border.
Farmers listen to a speaker, sitting in the middle of an expressway at the site of a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border.(AP)
         

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday assured that adequate security arrangements have been made to deal with anti-social elements amid farmers’ protest.

“We have deployed forces to check that no anti-social elements or miscreants join the protest. We are taking measures to see that public movement is not affected. We are ensuring that anti-social elements, who are trying to create trouble, are being dealt with,” said ADG Kumar told ANI.

Further talking about the ongoing protest, the UP ADG said, “...So far the farmers’ protest has remained mainly peaceful. Even during the Bharat Bandh, everything remained well organised. Now the talks are underway with the farmers regarding the farm laws. With the arrival of Agriculture reforms, no farmers from UP or any other part of the country will face any trouble.”

Issuing warning about the miscreants joining the protests, ADG Kumar said the UP police has informed farmers about the possibility of miscreants amid the protest. “And we have made police arrangement for the same. We have deployed as many as 130 company force,” he added.

Meanwhile, traffic movement continued as usual across toll plazas in Agra district on Saturday amid farmers’ call to block Agra-Delhi Expressway to protest against the farm laws.

“There are five major toll plazas here and we have no information of any one of them being blocked by farmers. We are monitoring the plazas as well,” Satyajeet Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police (West) Agra told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws. Farmers’ unions have so far held six rounds of talks with the government.

After rejecting the Centre’s proposal to amend the recently enacted farm laws, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three laws.

