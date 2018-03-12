Father of militant killed in Anantnag encounter updates Facebook on son’s death, funeral

Naeem Fazili used a Facebook post to warn his son Eisa that he was “playing with fire” by joining militants in Kashmir. He should return home, Naeem wrote a few months ago. On Monday, he wrote on Facebook about Eisa’s death in a gunfight with security forces. The warning had come true.

Eisa, the alleged killer of a policeman in Srinagar last month, was killed in an encounter with security forces early morning on Monday in south Kashmir's Anantnag district along with two other accomplices.

"As per reliable sources, my son Eisa Fazili has left for heavenly abode," wrote Naeem, a school principal, followed by an Islamic text about death.

Later in the morning, as preparations from Eisa's funeral was underway, Naeem wrote, "It is for the information of all nears and dears (sic) that Nimaaz-e-Jinaaza of my son Mohammad Eisa Fazili who left for heavenly abode today will be held at 3 pm sharp near his residence at Sharjah Ground, 90 Feet Road, Ahmednagar, Srinagar."

People shout slogans near the body of slain militant Eesa Fazili during his funeral procession in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT Photo)

A black-and-white Islamic flag — commonly used by the terror outfit Islamic State — was put over Eisa's body, even as his association with the outfit remains under investigation. The IS in fact had claimed responsibility for the killing of the police constable in which Eisa was the alleged attacker.

Please return: Father had posted earlier

But this was not Naeem's first tyrst with Facebook regarding his son's joining militancy.

Last year, days after Eisa had joined the militant ranks, Naeem had posted: "Eisa, your innocence is being exploited by some vested interests. You are being used as a pawn or a poster boy. I swear you are not on the right track in the light of Quran and Sunnah. Please don’t play with fire. Return as early as possible. Your mum is wandering hither and thither with your belongings in hands. Mind it, one can never succeed in the absence of prayers of his parents."

Eisa's funeral saw a large turnout of people. Reports said that pro-Azaadi slogans were shouted and at some places, people clashed with the security forces. Many parts of Srinagar observed spontaneous shutdown, while authorities imposed restrictions and curbed mobile internet in the city.

People shout slogans near the body of slain militant Eesa Fazili during his funeral procession in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT Photo)

Naeem's pleas however went unanswered and on Monday, only Eisa's body returned home.

Last year, Fazili had appeared in a video circulated on social media at the time of Eid. Using Islamic terminologies, Fazili gave the reasons behind picking up the gun. Political observers say his speech in the video revealed Fazili was ideologically driven by an Islamist narrative and was affected by the "atrocities on Muslims" across the world and particularly in Kashmir.