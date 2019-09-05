Father-son duo arrested for duping people using RBI’s name in Delhi

india

The Madhya Pradesh police Wednesday arrested a father-son duo from Delhi for duping people using the name of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said an official.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Indores Cyber Cell, Jitendra Singh told reporters here that arrested accused, who were running a call centre in National Capital Region (NCR), were identified as Harish Diwan (53) and his son Abhishek (28).

The father-son duo is associated with a gang adept at using the RBIs name to dupe people across the country, he said.

Singh said, “We have been investigating a case of online fraud. The gang duped Pramod Kumar, a resident of Ujjain, saying he was selected under a RBI scheme, which will provide him a profit of Rs 1.68 crore.

“But, he has to deposit the amount of tax deduction at source (TDS) in the government treasury to get this benefit.

The SP said, A woman associated with this gang told Kumar on phone that she is part of the RBI Governors personal staff. She told the victim to deposit the money in different bank accounts to get this benefit.

Singh said different gang members called Kumar between 2014 and 2018 and made him deposit Rs 23.62 lakh in multiple bank accounts.

When Kumar realised he was being duped, he contacted the cyber police, which arrested the duo from Delhi, he said.

The police have been searching for a key member of the gang and the woman who posed as the RBIs governors staff member, the SP said.

