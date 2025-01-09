Female Naga Sadhus: 7 lesser-known facts about warriors of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

One of the largest religious gatherings in the world, the Maha Kumbh Mela, will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 25, 2025. Millions of devotees are expected to attend this festival at the sacred confluence of the Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga rivers to get blessings and take a holy bath. Female Naga Sadhus, also known as Mahila Naga Sadhus, are Hindu ascetics who have given up worldly possessions and interpersonal ties in their pursuit of spiritual enlightenment.(PTI)

Hinduism places great importance on Naga Sadhus, who are frequently seen as ascetics who have given up the material world. The less well-known group of female Naga Sadhus, or Naga Sadhvis, is just as interesting as its male counterparts, who frequently receive much attention.

Their lives are devoted to meditation, yoga, and other spiritual practices, and they are well-known for their rigorous observance of vows of poverty and celibacy. These ladies are the epitome of spirituality, tenacity, and a strong dedication to their mission. Let's explore some amazing facts about them, Outlook reported.

Here are some facts about them:

Accepting total renunciation

In their quest for spiritual enlightenment, female Naga Sadhus, also called Mahila Naga Sadhus, are Hindu ascetics who have given up material belongings and relationships. This entails breaking off relationships with their families, giving up material luxuries, and leading a simple life centered on spiritual development. They frequently live in caves or ashrams, and partake in exercises like yoga, meditation, and chanting, Money Control reported.

They are regarded as very esteemed members of Hindu society, and they devote their life to worshipping Shiva. In contrast to their male counterparts, female Naga Sadhus wear clothing. Their distinctive tilak and dreadlocks complement their "Ganti" (unstitched saffron cloth) attire.

Strict initiation procedure

Like their male counterparts, female Naga Sadhus, or Naga Sadhvis, undergo a rigorous initiation procedure. This requires years of devoted spiritual practice, such as celibacy, meditation, and giving up material belongings. They frequently lead solitary lives while practising austerities and intense spiritual practices.

Female Naga Sadhus severed all ties to the outside world during their initiation. Performing their own "Pind Daan"—a customary rite carried out after death—signifies the end of their former existence and the beginning of a new spiritual path.

Ascetics' equality

Within the ascetic community, these female Naga Sadhus promote equality and question conventional gender norms. The same demanding spiritual exercises, including as meditation, penance, and attendance at religious events, are carried out by female ascetics, Outlook reported.

They serve as emblems of female strength and spiritual freedom, but they also frequently experience particular difficulties and prejudice because of their gender.

Austerity and discipline in daily life

Female Naga Sadhus live extremely austere lives after being initiated. They follow rigorous meditation, yoga, and prayer regimens. They mimic Lord Shiva's austere lifestyle by frequently residing in caves, jungles, or close to rivers. Wearing saffron clothing, or Ganti, is a sign of their simple lifestyle and their disengagement from worldly belongings. They are able to devote all of their attention to their spiritual development because of their disciplined lifestyle.

Akharas, their spiritual home

In akharas, or monastic orders, female Naga Sadhus reside, study, and practise their religion. Akharas offer a nurturing environment for female ascetics and function as hubs for spiritual education, Money Control reported.

Kumbh Mela and their massive turnout

Known as "Naga Sadhvis," female Naga Sadhus are an uncommon but important sight at the Kumbh Mela. They conduct processions, participate in the revered "Shahi Snan" (royal bath), and carry out ceremonies.

Their attendance in the Kumbh Mela serves as a reminder of how spirituality is changing and how women are becoming more accepted in formerly male-dominated religious communities.

Empowerment of Women

Women empowerment is embodied by Naga Sadhus. They demonstrate that obtaining spiritual emancipation is not impeded by one's gender. They encourage many women to follow their aspirations and overcome social norms by choosing the less-traveled route, as reported by Outlook.

Women rarely choose the path of a Naga Sadhu since it is difficult. But individuals that embark on this road do it with a great deal of will, defying social expectations and demonstrating their inner fortitude. They are sometimes referred to as "Mata," indicating their esteemed position in the community, and are treated with the same respect as their male counterparts.