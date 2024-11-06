Menu Explore
File affidavit on claim over Rahul citizenship probe: HC to BJP worker

ByShruti Kakkar, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Vignesh Shishir said that he had already filed a plea in the Allahabad high court on the issue, and the proceedings on that were in “an advanced stage”

The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary to file an affidavit to back his claim that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun a probe into issue of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship.

Leader of Opposition in LoK Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed at the State Level Consultations on Caste Census in Secunderabad on Tuesday. (PTI)
Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, objected to a plea filed by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking directions to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to file a state report on his petition for cancellation of Gandhi’s Indian citizenship. Shishir said that he had already filed a plea in the Allahabad high court on the issue, and the proceedings on that were in “an advanced stage”. He added that Swamy’s petition would lead to “parallel proceedings in multiple cities” over the same issue.

“I also appeared before the CBI in this case and tendered my very confidential evidence with regard to this matter. The matter is currently under investigation by the CBI,” he argued.

HT reached out to CBI but there was no immediate response till the time of going to print.

Swamy differentiated between the two petitions, submitting that Shishir’s plea sought initiation of criminal prosecution against the Congress and his petition only said Gandhi was not a citizen of India but a “citizen of Britain”.

“Shishir submits that in the plea filed by him, investigation by the CBI has been initiated. He prays for some time to place on record the relevant developments that have taken place in pursuance to the PIL filed by him in the Allahabad high court. Let a said affidavit be filed by him within two weeks,” the court said in the order.

