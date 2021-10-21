'Fillionaire': Rahul Gandhi’s takes a jibe at govt over sky-high petrol prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ‘coined’ a ‘new’ word ‘fillionaire’ in a bid to criticise the PM Modi-led government over the rise in fuel prices. The Wayanad MP shared an image on Twitter where he described a ‘fillionaire’ as a person who is able to afford a full tank of fuel for their vehicles amid the rising costs of petrol and diesel.

GOI is playing a cruel joke on our public.



केंद्र सरकार हमारी जनता के साथ घिनौना मज़ाक़ कर रही है।#TaxExtortion pic.twitter.com/javaHiu6eE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 21, 2021

“GOI is playing a cruel joke on our public,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag TaxExtortion.

#WordOfTheWeek (not my coinage: congratulations to whoever came up with it) pic.twitter.com/NeEXbShHYL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 25, 2021

This word, however, was earlier used by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in February when fuel prices soared.

Rahul Gandhi earlier this week on two occasions criticised the Union government for not addressing the fuel price hikes. He cited news reports and claimed that the PM Modi-led government’s high taxes on petrol and diesel have increased the burden on the common man.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday rose by 35 paise per litre each, according to a report by PTI. The increase took rates of petrol and diesel to record highs across the country. The price of petrol rose to ₹106.54 in the national capital Delhi while Mumbai saw petrol prices reach a record ₹112.44 per litre. Diesel prices rose to ₹103.26 a litre in Mumbai while Delhi saw diesel prices reach ₹95.27.

Petrol prices have already crossed ₹100-litre mark or more in all major cities of the nation. Rajasthan’s Ganganagar recorded the costliest petrol price with ₹118.59 a litre and diesel is being charged at ₹109.41 per litre. Thursday’s rise in petrol prices is the 18th increase in petrol price and 21st time that diesel rates spiked after ending a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, according to a report by news agency PTI.