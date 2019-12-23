Films should be instrument of social change, says V-P

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:29 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that dissent is the essence of democracy while also appealing to people to not be destructive or obstructive but think in terms of being constructive.

Speaking at the National Film Awards function in Delhi, Naidu said violence has no place in a democracy and the nation must rise as one to condemn and prevent atrocities such as rape. He also cautioned against “instant justice” while emphasising that there cannot be “constant delays” either.

“People should not get into destruction or obstruction. Everybody should think in terms of construction. I am not saying everybody should support the government, no need. Dissent is the essence of democracy,” he said. Cinema could act as an instrument of social change and filmmakers should strive to make movies that reflect India’s culture and ethos, he said.

“Irrespective of caste, creed or religion, India is one. Simply saying ‘Vande Mataram’ or ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will not suffice. It should be the ‘Jai Ho’ of every person living in India - forward or backward, Muslim or Christian or Hindu, believer or non-believer. They should feel they are equal partners in the development of the country in every sphere. That’s real ‘Jai Hind’... A slogan alone will not help,” he said. The vice president’s comments come in the backdrop of a fierce political battle that has unfolded over the last fortnight over the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Cinema has a great role in influencing the minds of the people, Naidu said.

“We are seeing unfortunate and atrocious things happening against women,” he said. “The nation must rise in one voice to not only condemn such atrocities but also act with determination to prevent them. The mindset has to change,” he added.

Naidu presented the National Film Awards to this year’s winners, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Keerthy Suresh. Amitabh Bachchan, who was supposed to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony, skipped the event citing ill health.

The 77-year-old actor will now be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 29 at a high tea, to be hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan for all the winners.

“Some people say that courts should do what happened in one of our states recently. You cannot give instant justice but you cannot allow constant delays,” the vice president said. On December 6, four men, arrested for allegedly raping and killing a woman and burning her body, were gunned down in a police ‘encounter’ near Hyderabad.