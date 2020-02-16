e-paper
Fire breaks out at Rajabazar in Kolkata, brought under control in two hours

Fire breaks out at Rajabazar in Kolkata, brought under control in two hours

The fire brigade deployed 12 fire engines to put out the fire in Kolkata’s Rajabazar area which is a congested locality.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Firefighting operations in Rajabazar in Kolkata on Sunday.
Firefighting operations in Rajabazar in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI)
         

A fire broke out in a market at Rajabazar area in central Kolkata on Sunday afternoon and raged for about two hours before it was brought under control, fire brigade officials said.

Officials in the fire department said that the fire started around 2:10 pm. At least 12 fire engines were deployed to fight the blaze. The fire was finally brought under control by 4 pm before it could spread to nearby shanties.

“The fire is under control now. There were no injuries. The fire could have spread as there were shanties nearby but we managed to bring it under control,” said Sujit Bose, state fire and emergency services minister.

Around 2 pm some locals spotted smoke billowing out and informed the fire brigade. Locals rushed to the spot before the fire brigade arrived and started dousing the flames by pouring buckets of water.

A senior official of the fire department said that fire broke out in small factory dealing with lamination. It then spread in the market where the factory was located. As it was a Sunday the market was closed and hence chances of anyone sustaining injuries were remote. But the fire spread fast as many inflammable articles like wooden boxes and straw that are used to store fruits were stored. It was also a congested area.

The fire department has not yet said how many shops or factories were damaged in the fire.

