e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali, 14 fire engines on spot

Fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali, 14 fire engines on spot

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, more details are awaited.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 08:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (ANI)
         

A fire broke out at a shopping centre located in Mumbai’s Borivali West area on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. At least 14 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, more details are awaited.

Last month, a fire incident was reported at the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait office in south Mumbai’s Nariman Point area. In another incident, a level-two fire broke out in a few shops at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford market last month. Nobody was reported injured in the incident, a fire brigade official said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Laying fibre cable tops PM’s job plan
Laying fibre cable tops PM’s job plan
US to Haryana, backlash against migrants grows
US to Haryana, backlash against migrants grows
LIVE: In current situation, eradication of Covid-19 is unlikely, says WHO
LIVE: In current situation, eradication of Covid-19 is unlikely, says WHO
Day after Vikas Dubey’s killing, 2 held for helping gang members
Day after Vikas Dubey’s killing, 2 held for helping gang members
Vikas Dubey encounter brings politics-crime link under lens
Vikas Dubey encounter brings politics-crime link under lens
Lab-made antibody trials show promise
Lab-made antibody trials show promise
Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone’s prison sentence
Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone’s prison sentence
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In