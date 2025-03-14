Menu Explore
Fire in Rajkot’s Atlantis building kills 3, injures 1; short circuit suspected

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2025 01:22 PM IST

The fire started around 10 am and spread to the fifth floor, triggering panic among the residents, said a police officer

Ahmedabad: Three people were killed and one was injured on Friday after a fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Atlantis residential apartment building in Gujarat’s Rajkot area, police said.

Police said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the preliminary indication being a possible short circuit during renovation work in the apartment’s sixth-floor lobby (Rajkot Municipal Corporation)
Police said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the preliminary indication being a possible short circuit during renovation work in the apartment’s sixth-floor lobby (Rajkot Municipal Corporation)

“Three persons have died and one is injured. He is receiving treated in a hospital. Others have been evacuated safely,” Jagdish Bangarwa, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Rajkot, city, said.

Also read: Gurugram: Massive fire engulfs Kingdom of Dreams, gutted before firefighters arrive

The fire is currently under control, Bangarwa added.

Parthrajsinh Gohil, DCP crime, Rajkot, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the preliminary indication being a possible short circuit during renovation work in the apartment’s sixth-floor lobby.

The fire started around 10 am and spread to the fifth floor, triggering panic among the residents, said a police officer, adding emergency services, including the police, fire department, and ambulances, were pressed into the rescue operation at the high-end residential apartment on the 150 Feet Ring Road in Rajkot.

Also read: 6 injured after fire breaks out in Delhi’s Connaught Place restaurant: Police

Firefighters used hydraulic lifts to evacuate residents from the upper floors, ensuring the safe removal of several families, said an officer, requesting anonymity.

The Atlantis building reportedly houses well-known jewellers, doctors, and builders.

