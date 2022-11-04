'First Moose Wala, now Sudhir Suri’: BJP leaders slam Bhagwant Man's Punjab govt

BJP leaders came down heavily on the Bhagwant Man-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab after Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in Amritsar. BJP spokesperson Priti Gandhi alleged that “he was reportedly on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements. However, the Punjab CM is occupied with AAP's electoral campaign in Gujarat.”

“Right under the nose of several police officers in Amritsar, Hindu activist Sudhir Suri was shot dead at point blank range. He was reportedly on the hitlist of pro-Khalistani elements. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is busy with AAP's election campaign in Gujarat. What a shame!!”, Gandhi tweeted.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh strongly condemned "brutal murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri".

Video | Moment when Shiv Sena's Sudhir Suri shot during protest in Amritsar

"I appeal everyone to maintain peace & harmony & fight enemies of Punjab together. While it reflects poorly on law and order situation in Punjab, I hope culprits are given exemplary punishment," Singh tweeted.

BJP's IT-cell head Amit Malviya questioned the law and order situation of Punjab and said, "When asked why Punjab Govt failed to compensate farmers and address the parali burning issue, Arvind Kejriwal responded saying they were busy fixing the law and order situation. Really? First Moosewala and now Sudhir Suri has been shot dead. What exactly did Kejriwal fix then?"

Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has completely broken down in the state.

The incident reportedly took place outside a temple in the city where the Hindutva right-wing leader was holding a protest over a management dispute when someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.

According to police, more than five shots were fired at Suri after which he fell down and lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized, police said. The incident took place months after singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa district.

