First plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients in Uttarakhand begins in Haldwani

india

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 18:49 IST

A government hospital in Haldwani became the first medical facility in Uttarakhand on Thursday to begin plasma therapy treatment for Covid-19 patients in the state.

The Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital (STH) in Haldwani in Nainital district is a major Covid-19 facility in the Kumaon region.

Dr. CP Bhaisora, principal of the hospital said that plasma therapy is a successful treatment method for treating Covid-19 patients.

“A Covid-19 positive patient’s body already fights the virus, if plasma from a patient who has recovered from Covid-19 is transferred to the patient’s body, the body gains additional strength. The treatment helps many patients who are in serious condition,” said Dr. Bhaisora.

Fifty people have agreed to donate plasma for the bank at the hospital, officials said. There are more than 50 Covid-19 patients in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Dr. Bhaisora said that health officials are trying to motivate patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma for treating other patients. An incentive of Rs. 500 will also be given to patients from hilly areas to motivate them to donate plasma, officials said.

Only those former Covid-19 patients who are between the age of 18 and 60 years can donate plasma up to 400 ml.

“Patients who have recovered from Covid-19 can donate plasma 28 days after recovery but before 60 days. However, people suffering from cold, cough or any asymptomatic disease cannot give plasma,” he added.

Officials from Government Doon Medical College Hospital in Dehraun said that talks are underway to start plasma therapy at the hospital soon.

Dr. NS Khatri, deputy medical superintendent of the hospital said, “We are in the process of procuring the machines needed for plasma therapy. We will soon start treating Covid-19 patients through plasma therapy wherever needed.”

Delhi was the first state to being plasma therapy and set up plasma banks to treat Covid-19 patients.