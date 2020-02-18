e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Five admitted to hospitals in Maharashtra; 39,784 screened till now amid coronavirus outbreak

Five admitted to hospitals in Maharashtra; 39,784 screened till now amid coronavirus outbreak

A total of 39,784 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport since around mid-January for coronavirus, whose outbreak was reported in December-end from China’s Wuhan city,a health department release said.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Five travellers are currently admitted to hospitals in Maharashtra over suspicion of being infected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19)
Five travellers are currently admitted to hospitals in Maharashtra over suspicion of being infected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19)(REUTERS)
         

Five travellers are currently admitted to hospitals in Maharashtra over suspicion of being infected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the state’s health department said on Tuesday.

Of them, three are being treated at Naidu Hospital in Pune, while two are at civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, according to a health department release here.

A total of 39,784 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport since around mid-January for coronavirus, whose outbreak was reported in December-end from China’s Wuhan city, it said.

“Field surveillance is also actively going on all across the state in search of people coming from the coronavirus-affected areas,” stated the release.

Since around mid-January, Maharashtra had 228 travellers (till Tuesday) coming from coronavirus-affected areas and 70 of them, who showed symptoms similar to the viral infection, were kept at isolation facilities, it said.

“Till today, 66 samples sent by state authorities for examination have been found negative as per the reports of the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” said the release.

All air passengers coming to Maharashtra from Wuhan, the capital of central Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, are being isolated and tested for the deadly disease as per the Centre’s directive, it said.

Travellers coming from other affected areas are being subjected to 14 days of medical follow up. Also, 142 of the 228 such passengers have completed this follow-up period till date, the release said.

Apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane, air passengers are also being monitored in Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts, it said.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the WHO.

The WHO has declared the coronavirus epidemic as a global health emergency.

The virus, which has spread to more than two dozen countries, including India the US and the UK, has killed 1,868 people in China till now.

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news