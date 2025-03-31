Five injured in group clash after Eid prayers in Haryana’s Nuh

GURUGRAM: Five people were injured after two groups clashed in Nuh district’s Tirwada village after Eid prayers on Monday, police said. Police said an argument broke out between two persons returning home after the prayers and soon escalated into a clash between their supporters (Getty Images)

Police said reinforcements from Bichhore, Punhana and City Nuh police station were rushed to Tirwada soon after the alert about the clash was received. Later Nuh superintendent of police Vijay Pratap Singh also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Police said an argument broke out between two persons returning home after the Eid prayers and soon escalated into a clash between their supporters.

Nuh police’s public relations officer Krishan Kumar said Mohammad Rashid and Mohammad Sajid of Tirwada, the two men whose altercation triggered the clash, were rivals with scores to settle.

“On Monday, they clashed with their supporters. We have an initial report that Mohammad Miru and Hafiz are the injured persons from Rashid’s side while Mohammad Khurshid, Ashmin and Noor Mohammad are the three other injured who were present at the spot to support Sajid,” he said.

“The count of the injured persons may rise further as police are yet to receive medical reports of all the injured persons who may have been taken to any private hospital from the incident spot,” he said.

“All five injured, about whom police have information at present, have sustained bruises and cuts and they were completely stable,” he said adding police personnel are deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Police said no one has been detained in connection with the clash. Some other villagers are being questioned to ascertain the identity of other persons in the clash.

Police said the Bicchore police station has not received any written complaint in connection with the clash.