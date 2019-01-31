Five workers die after falling from 10th floor of under-construction building outside Hyderabad

Five workers died and another sustained serious injuries when they fell off from the 10th floor of a Telangana government housing project under construction on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon, police said.

While four of them died on the spot, one died in hospital. The deceased were identified as Saif-ul-Haq (26), Abhijit Roy (18), Saifal Rai (32), Shaik Milan (22) and Yash Kumar Chowdhary (30). The condition of the injured Beebul Roy (18) was stated to be critical. All the six were found to be natives of Bihar.

The incident happened when the workers were undertaking cement work of a double-bedroom housing complex taken up by the state government at Rampalli village under Keesara police station limits in Medchal district, about 25 km from Hyderabad.

Tension prevailed at the project site with the fellow workers staging a protest and accusing the contractor of not providing safety arrangements for the workers. They ransacked the furniture in the contractor’s office room and pelted stones on the window panes.

Malkajgiri deputy commissioner of police Umamaheswara Sarma rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The contractor assured to pay compensation to the bereaved families. He also promised to provide the required safety arrangements for the workers.

Hyderabad mayor B Rammohan also assured the bereaved families of support from the government side.

The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 19:39 IST