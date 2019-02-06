Flipkart withdraws floor mat with Golden Temple image after protest by SGPC

E-commerce major Flipkart has courted a controversy over putting on sale a floor mat (multicolour runner) with the image of the Golden Temple, triggering a backlash from Sikh religious institutions, nearly one-and-a-half months after e-retail giant Amazon displayed doormats, rugs and toilet seat covers carrying images of the shrine on its website.

The product on sale was removed after the community lodged a protest against the move.

Taking a serious note of the act, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced to take legal action against the company. “This is a blasphemous act that has angered the sangat (devotees) and hurt their religious sentiments,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.

In a statement issued here, the SGPC president said the shrine is a source of spiritual power, where lakhs of devotees come to pay obeisance. “Not only Sikhs, followers of other religions also visit the holy place which is a symbol communal harmony around the world. Flipkart’s act is highly objectionable,” he said.

He said stringent action should be taken against the company. He demanded that the government should be strict against people and companies indulging in such kind of acts.

SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said a legal notice is being sent to the company and if need arises an FIR will also be registered against it.

