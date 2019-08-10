Flood Live Updates: Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka monsoon heavy rainfall weather forecast today

The current flood situation in different parts of the country and the preparedness of central ministries and agencies to deal with it was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai.

Floods and landslides caused by incessant rains have claimed 87 lives in India in the past few days. The places affected are Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Kerala and Maharashtra were the worst-hit.

In the past week, rail and air services were hit and authorities scrambled to rescue people from low-lying and submerged areas. At least 411,537 persons have been displaced in these regions after needing rescue and relief, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala over the next two days.

9:38 am IST Army personnel have rescued a new born baby, from flood hit Wayanad. Army personnel have rescued a new born baby, from flood hit Wayanad, Kerala.





9:37 am IST NDRF continues rescue operations in Sangli, Maharashtra. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continues rescue operations in Sangli, Maharashtra.





9:00 am IST Rescue teams reach Malappuram, 30 people feared missing Rescue teams reach Kavalappara in Malappuram where more than 30 people are feared missing after a landslide hit the area on August 8. Rescue operations being hampered due to bad weather.





8:40 am IST Flooding in Kottayam after incessant rainfall Flooding in Kottayam after incessant rainfall in the region. 42 people have died in Kerala so far this monsoon, due to floods.





8:40 am IST Two gates of Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Dam have been opened due to heavy rain Two gates of Bhadbhada Dam in Bhopal have been opened following heavy rain in the area.





8:10 am IST ‘Floods causing severe disruption to daily lives’: Nirmala Sitharaman ‘On my way to North Karnataka. Floods are causing severe disruption to our daily lives,’ says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.





8:09 am IST ‘14 Navy teams in Kolhapur have proceeded for rescue operations’: Defence PRO ‘All 14 Navy teams in Kolhapur have proceeded for rescue operations at Shiroli village (Shirol block) near Kolhapur from 6 am today,’ says Defence PRO.





8:00 am IST Quick Reaction Team carried out rescue operations in Karnataka’s Holealur village State Civil Defence QRT(Quick Reaction Team) carried out rescue operations in flood hit Holealur village in Gadag district yesterday





2:30 am IST Cloud-seeding test-flight to induce rain was flown near Aurangabad,yesterday A cloud-seeding test-flight to induce rain was flown near Aurangabad,yesterday. Cloud Seeding Mission Director says “There were less favorable clouds. Test-flight was flown 40km west of Aurangabad.We’re yet to receive data to ascertain the level of induced rain”





1:30 am IST 6000 people rescued, more than 15000 evacuated from flood-affected areas: the Indian Army ‘Around 6000 persons have been rescued and more than 15000 have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Maharashtra,Karnataka,Northern Kerala,& Tamil Nadu. 123 rescue teams have been deployed in 16 districts across the 4 affected states for relief & rescue operations,’ says the Indian Army.



