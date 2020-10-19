e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Floods in Karnataka: Situation remains grim in northern areas, over 35K people evacuated

Floods in Karnataka: Situation remains grim in northern areas, over 35K people evacuated

According to the Central water commission, the Bhima river has been in spate since October 14 due to torrential rain in Maharashtra and release of water from the dams there.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bengaluru
Workers on contract with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL), install new power cable lines on the outskirts of Bangalore on October 12, 2020.
Workers on contract with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL), install new power cable lines on the outskirts of Bangalore on October 12, 2020. (AFP)
         

Many villages are still submerged in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts of North Karnataka and over 35,000 people have been evacuated, as the flood situation remains grim with the Bhima river continuing to flow above the danger mark, officials said on Monday.

According to the Central water commission, the Bhima river has been in spate since October 14 due to torrential rain in Maharashtra and release of water from the dams there.

The river, which is a tributary of the Krishna, has wreaked havoc in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura,Yadgir and Raichur, which are experiencing intermittent heavy rain.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) officials said as many as 97 villages in the four districts are worst affected and people residing there have been shifted to safety.

“So far we have evacuated 36,290 people. We have opened 174 relief camps where 28,007 people are staying,” a KSNDMC official said.

The Army and the disaster response force personnel are engaged in evacuating people from the flood hit areas, according to sources.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru the heavy downpour since Sunday night resulted in waterlogging in some places.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded 39.6 mm rainfall at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited based weather observatory in the 24 hour period ending 0830 am today.

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In