FM to interact with students on Budget

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from across the country after the presentation of the Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, to create awareness in the younger generation of the country, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union MoS Pankaj Chaudhary in a group photo after giving final touch to the Union Budget 2026–27, accompanied by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal and officials from the Ministry of Finance, at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

“As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year,” it said.

The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational courses from various states across India, it said.

The students will also visit the ministry of finance at Kartavya Bhawan-1 and interact with senior officials to gain an understanding of the functioning of the ministry, policy formulation processes, and the role of institutions in nation-building, it said.

During the interaction, key priorities of the budget, its vision for India’s future, and its implication for the youth, will be discussed. The students will also share ideas, perspectives and aspiration, and offer views concerning the youth and the nation, the statement said.

“This initiative aims to provide exposure to promote greater awareness among students about finance, economics, governance, and democratic processes, while encouraging informed, constructive participation of youth in India’s financial and Parliamentary procedures,” it said.

During the course of Budget preparation, various inputs have been sought from the citizens, including youth, through various platforms, which will reflect in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, it said.