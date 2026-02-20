'For them, AI is anti-India’: BJP hits out at Congress over shirtless protest at Delhi AI summit

“At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity.” the BJP wrote on X.

The BJP termed the incident as ‘national shame’ and said that the Congress party's ‘topless’ protest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is an act designed to embarrass India on the world stage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted strongly to the shirtless protest by the workers of the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. A group of Youth Congress workers on day 5 of the AI Summit entered the venue at Bharat Mandapam and were seen carrying or wearing T-shirts with slogans against the PM, India-US trade deal and Epstein files. Follow AI summit updates

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress as he dubbed the protests as “characterless, brainless, and emotionless", and accused the Congress of undermining national progress.

He alleged the protest was staged at the ‘behest’ of Rahul Gandhi and is a protest against India's achievements.

"Congress has once again proven that for them, AI isn't Ambitious India, Artificial Intelligence, Aspirational India. For them, AI is anti-India. This isn't the INC, this is the ANC, the anti-National Congress. The AI Summit is being praised worldwide. From President Macron to the United Nations Secretary General, to top tech company honchos, from Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai, everyone is praising it. Even Shashi Tharoor said the AI Summit was excellent," Poonawalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added, “But, at Rahul Gandhi's behest, the Congress party is protesting; it is a characterless, brainless, emotionless protest. This isn't a protest against the BJP, it's not a protest against the PM, it's a protest against India's achievements.”

‘Attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians’ Commerce minister Piyush Goyal also trained his guns at Gandhi and said that the protest was an attempt to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally.

“This is CONGRESS ARROGANCE & FRUSTRATION on display! So, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, humiliating India to target the Government is your idea of opposition!,” Goyal wrote on X, and added, “While you want to CHOKE India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals, your foot soldiers are marching shirtless at the prestigious AI Summit, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally.”