‘Stay tuned… at the right moment’: Sergio Gor on Modi-Trump meeting

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said that PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump would meet each other, but he did not commit to a timeline just yet. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Gor was asked when the two leaders would meet. As Sergio Gor formally welcomed India as a co-founder of the Pax Silica coalition, he said that the partnership between the two largest democracies is ‘now limitless’. (X/@USAmbIndia)

“Stay tuned, I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. It has been a year since the two leaders met each other for an official working visit in Washington DC. In between, there were tensions as the US spiked trade tariffs to 50%, though that has subsided and a trade deal has not been agred upon.

Calling the AI summit in Delhi “very impactful”, Gor said that there were a lot of opportunities between the two nations.

Improved ties followed India's participation at the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in February. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the event.

Keynote address by Sergio Gor Before signing of a new initiative between US and India, Pax Silica, Gor delivered a keynote address at the summit today where he said that by signing this partnership, the two nations had chosen to win.

Terming the bilateral relationship as a “coalition of the capable and the willing", Gor framed India's entry into Pax Silica as the final piece of a global puzzle intended to keep the "commanding heights" of technology in the hands of free nations.

Ashwini Vaishnaw's address Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw also delivered an address at the AI Summit. He credited PM Modi's leadership and extended gratitude to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal as he noted that the Pax Silica declaration is a significant step for India's growing semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

“We are not just holding a summit here; we are building the future. We are laying the foundation for the young generation,” he said.

India signed the Pax Silica Declaration alongside US officials, including Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg.

What is Pax Silica? The initiative, led by the US Department of State, focuses on AI collaboration and strengthening secure semiconductor supply chains among trusted partners.

United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg on Friday hailed India for joining Pax Silica.

“We do not wait for the future to be given to us. We build it ourselves,” ANI reported quoting Helberg as saying.

The Under Secretary also praised Gor in boosting relationship between the two nations underlining how it is a ‘testament to the vital importance that the United States places on this friendship.’