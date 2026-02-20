Traffic curbs in Delhi today for AI Impact Summit: Check routes to avoid

As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam enters its fifth day, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) in its latest advisory mentioned a list of affected routes and the alternatives for them for smooth vehicular movement across the national capital. In view of multiple traffic congestions triggered across nodal points in the city during the initial days of the AI Impact Summit, the advisory requested motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times file photo)

Noting several VVIP movements scheduled at the summit venue - Bharat Mandapam, Indira Gandhi International Airport and other crucial points in the city, special traffic arrangements have been placed between 8 and 10 am in the morning and 5 to 9 pm in the evening.

The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel on duty.