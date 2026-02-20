Edit Profile
    Traffic curbs in Delhi today for AI Impact Summit: Check routes to avoid

    Special traffic arrangements will be implemented on February 20, from 8-10 am and 5-9 pm. Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes for smooth movement.

    Updated on: Feb 20, 2026 7:47 AM IST
    By Soumili Ray
    As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam enters its fifth day, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) in its latest advisory mentioned a list of affected routes and the alternatives for them for smooth vehicular movement across the national capital.

    In view of multiple traffic congestions triggered across nodal points in the city during the initial days of the AI Impact Summit, the advisory requested motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times file photo)
    Noting several VVIP movements scheduled at the summit venue - Bharat Mandapam, Indira Gandhi International Airport and other crucial points in the city, special traffic arrangements have been placed between 8 and 10 am in the morning and 5 to 9 pm in the evening.

    The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions of traffic personnel on duty.

    “Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 20 Feb, 2026 from 08:00–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026,” DTP wrote on its official X handle.

    Roads likely to be affected:

    • Sardar Patel Marg
    • Mother Teresa Crescent
    • Teen Murti Marg
    • Akbar Road
    • Janpath
    • Windsor Place
    • Tees January Marg
    • Prithviraj Road
    • Rajesh Pilot Marg
    • Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
    • Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover & Dr. Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk)
    • Bhairon Marg
    • Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg & R/A Kautilya Marg)
    • Africa Avenue
    • Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place & Shanti Path)
    • Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg
    • Gurugram Road
    • Parade Road

    Alternative routes:

    • San Martin Marg
    • Panchsheel Marg
    • Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road
    • Kamal Ataturk Marg
    • Aurobindo Marg
    • Lodhi Road
    • Barapullah Road
    • Ring Road
    • Tilak Marg
    • Feroz Shah Road
    • Rafi Marg
    • Sansad Marg
    • K. Kamraj Marg
    • South Avenue Road
    • Vandematram Marg
    • NH-48, Rao Tula Ram Marg
    • Old Delhi-Gurugram Road
    • UER-II & NH-48 Service Road

    General advisory for commuters:

    Commuters were urged to avoid the mentioned affected routes, plan journeys in advance to allow extra travel time, follow directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty and maintain lane discipline and cooperate for smooth traffic movement.

    In view of multiple traffic congestions triggered across nodal points in the city during the initial days of the summit, the advisory requested motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience.

      Soumili Ray

      Soumili Ray is a journalist at the Hindustan Times covering national and international affairs. An alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism(ACJ), Soumili holds keen interest in covering national news emphasizing on politics and crime. Outside work, you will find her engrossed in fiction, true crime series, or even better, dancing to her favorite Kathak taals.Read More

