Home / India News / Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot
india news

Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Mukesh Ambani, chairman , Reliance Industries Limited. (HT archive)
Mukesh Ambani, chairman , Reliance Industries Limited. (HT archive)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the title of richest Indian as he added $4 billion to his net worth (which has now reached $92.7 billion) in the year 2021, according to Forbes magazine's 100 richest Indians list, which was released on Thursday. It is the 14th year in a row since 2008 that Mukesh Ambani has been named the wealthiest man in the country.

On number two is Gautam Adani who is "now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani," according to the list. Industrialist Shiv Nadar retained his third spot as the country's buoyant tech sector increased his wealth by $10.6 billion. His total net worth has now soared to $31 billion. Shiv Nadar is the founder and chairman of HCL technologies.

Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal, chairperson of OP Jindal group, re-entered the top-10 club with $18 billion.

The cumulative wealth of India's richest saw a rise of 50 per cent in the year two of the pandemic, the business magazine also mentioned. India's 100 richest are now worth $775 billion, according to Forbes.

Here is the full list of top ten richest Indians:

1) Mukesh Ambani ($92.7 billion )

2) Gautam Adani ($74.8 billion)

3) Shiv Nadar ($31 billion)

4) Radhakishan Damani ($29.4 billion)

5) Cyrus Poonawalla ($19 billion)

6) Lakshmi Mittal ($18.8 billion)

7) Savitri Jindal ($18 billion)

8) Uday Kotak ($16.5 billion)

9) Pallonji Mistry ($16.4 billion)

10) Kumar Birla ($15.8 billion)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh ambani
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out