e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / India News / Former cop arrested for video post on social media threatening anti-citizenship law protesters

Former cop arrested for video post on social media threatening anti-citizenship law protesters

In the video uploaded by him on social media recently, he impersonated as a senior police officer and threatened to “shoot the protesters” if they pelted stones at policemen.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Police personnel detains an Indian youth supporter during a protest against the CAA on 29 December.
Police personnel detains an Indian youth supporter during a protest against the CAA on 29 December.(ANI Photo )
         

A 43-year-old former police constable has been arrested for allegedly posting a video clip on social media in which he, posing a Sub-inspector, issued threats to anti-citizenship law protesters, police said on Sunday.

Rakesh Tyagi, who took VRS from Delhi Police in 2014, was arrested from his residence in Uttam Nagar on Friday, they said.

In the video uploaded by him on social media recently, he impersonated as a senior police officer and threatened to “shoot the protesters” if they pelted stones at policemen.

The video has since gone viral.

In the 16-minute video clip, Tyagi is seen sitting in a car wearing a police uniform and claiming to be a Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police.

“Several enlightened netizens had brought a video to notice wherein a person was wearing a Delhi Police uniform unauthorizedly.... Taking suo motu cognizance, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered. Accused has been arrested following due procedure,” said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

The man deleted the video from his Facebook account later and the police found the video through WhatsApp.

Tyagi was released on bail later.

tags
top news
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, flights diverted
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, flights diverted
Family of man killed in anti-CAA protest in UP files FIR against cops
Family of man killed in anti-CAA protest in UP files FIR against cops
Assam minister takes 5-km chopper ride as anti-CAA protesters block road
Assam minister takes 5-km chopper ride as anti-CAA protesters block road
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt to expand cabinet today
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt to expand cabinet today
Defence ministry alleges company not returning data of 45-lakh ex servicemen
Defence ministry alleges company not returning data of 45-lakh ex servicemen
Tesla delivers its first Made-in-China car in Shanghai
Tesla delivers its first Made-in-China car in Shanghai
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news