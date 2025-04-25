Menu Explore
Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan dies at 84

PTI |
Apr 25, 2025 02:55 PM IST

K Kasturirangan body will be available for public tribute on April 27 at Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru.

Former ISRO chief and chairperson of drafting committee behind the ambitious new National Education Policy (NEP) K Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said.

K Kasturirangan, the former head of ISRO and the head of the committee that draughted the ambitious new National Education Policy (NEP), died in Bengaluru on Friday.(ANI)
K Kasturirangan, the former head of ISRO and the head of the committee that draughted the ambitious new National Education Policy (NEP), died in Bengaluru on Friday.(ANI)

He was 84.

"He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27," the officials said.

Known as the man behind education reforms listed in NEP, Kasturirangan had served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.

Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore from April 2004 to 2009. PTI SKU GJS

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan dies at 84
