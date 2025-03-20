Former ISRO, DRDO chairmen, two others appointed AP govt advisors

Hyderabad: Former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Sreedhara Panicker Somanath was appointed an advisor (space technology) to the Andhra Pradesh government, along with four others on Wednesday. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, who is currently a professor at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, will hold the position for two years or until the need for the post ceases (HT Photo)

The state government also issued appointment orders to former chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Sateesh Reddy, Bharat Biotech managing director Suchitra Ella, and forensic scientist KPC Gandhi.

Also Read: AP govt signs MoU with Gates Foundation for tech support in state programmes

Somanath, who is currently a professor at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, will hold the position for two years or until the need for the post ceases. He will propose programmes to integrate space technology applications with state priorities such as smart cities and disaster management.

Apart from guiding the establishment of advanced space technology hubs, testing facilities, and research centres, Somanath will also support the deployment of indigenous satellites, remote sensing, communication technologies, and promote the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellite navigation, and artificial intelligence (AI) driven space analytics.

Reddy, who was previously scientific advisor to the defence minister, will advise the state on aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Man kills sons over poor academic performance, dies by suicide

Padma Bhushan awardee Suchitra Ella is the joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, the company responsible for manufacturing India’s indigenous covid-19 vaccine. She will guide the development of handlooms and handicrafts in the state.

KPC Gandhi, former director of the Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory, will advise on forensic science issues.

All the advisors were granted the rank of a cabinet minister for two years along with all associated facilities and perks.