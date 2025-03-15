Andhra Pradesh: Man kills sons over poor academic performance, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old assistant accountant at an Indian oil company allegedly killed his two sons for poor academic performance before dying by suicide on Friday, shortly after attending an office Holi party with his family in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, police said. The police recovered a suicide note from his house in which the man expressed concern over his sons’ poor academic performance (Shutterstock)

The man tied the limbs of his sons – seven-years-old and six-years-old --- with a rope and drowned them upside down in two separate water-filled buckets, before hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his bedroom, Sarpavaram inspector of police B Peddiraju said. Originally from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, the man was living in an apartment along with his wife and two sons, who were upper kindergarten (UKG) and Class 1 students. “The couple had recently changed their children’s school, concerned that they were not performing well academically,” Peddiraju added.

The police recovered a suicide note from his house in which the man expressed concern over his sons’ poor academic performance, fearing they would not be able to cope with the increasing pressure of competition in their studies in the coming years.

On Friday, the man, accompanied by his wife and children, attended his office’s Holi celebrations. After the festivities, he told his wife to stay back at the office while he took the children to a tailor for their school uniform measurements. “He assured her he would return in 10-15 minutes. She waited for them at the office,” said Peddiraju.

However, when the husband did not return after a long time and was not responding to her phone calls, the wife, along with some of his colleagues, went home.

The police had registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the bodies to the Kakinada government hospital for postmortem examination. “His brother told us that he had no financial troubles and was comfortably placed with a government job. We are investigating the case from all angles,” Peddiraju added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290