Former MP CM Babulal Gaur dies at 89 in Bhopal

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:26 IST

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Bhopal, where he was admitted around a fortnight back. He was 89. Gaur’s body was kept at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state office before he was cremated with full state honours later in the day.

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thaverchand Gehlot, Nityanand Rai, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP president Rakesh Singh were among those who attended his funeral. Chief minister Kamal Nath visited Gaur’s residence to offer his condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Gaur saying he served people for decades. “From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our Party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Chouhan said an era in Madhya Pradesh politics has come to an end. “Babulal Gaur will be remembered as a soldier who fought for truth and as a champion for the causes of poor, labourers and weaker section of society. He will remain alive in our hearts for ages as a hero who braved police’s baton right from Goa liberation movement to Emergency days.” Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on June 2, 1930, Gaur won assembly elections from the same seat 10 times in a row. Gaur became chief minister in 2004 before Chouhan replaced him a year later.

