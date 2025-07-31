Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam walks out of NDA, decision on alliance later

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam's faction, AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee, on Thursday snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA. Paneerselvam would be touring several parts of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the committee.(X/ @OfficeofOPS)

The decision was announced by veteran leader and advisor to the Committee, Panruti S Ramachandran.

Ramachandran, surrounded by Panneerselvam and other panel leaders, said, "Hereafter the Committee will not be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," according to PTI news agency.

He further said that Panneerselvam would be touring several parts of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the committee. He added that the faction will take a decision on the question of alliance in the future depending on the circumstances.

The decision came days after OPS condemned the BJP-led Centre for withholding funds of up to ₹2,151 crore from Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. He alleged that the funds were being held due to the state government's refusal to allow the three-language formula mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

He said that this was against the Right to Education (RTE) Act and “the principle of federalism”. …The Central Government’s approach has created a pathetic situation where 25% of students cannot be enrolled in private schools under the RTE…” he added.

Exit comes days after OPS denied meeting with PM Modi

OPS was also reportedly miffed after he was allegedly declined a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the latter's visit to Tamil Nadu from July 26 to July 28. However, BJP state unit president Nainar Nagendran said he was not aware that the former CM wanted to meet the Prime Minister.

“If I had known, I would have definitely arranged a meeting for him," Nagendran said.

OPS contested as an independent under the NDA banner in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but faced defeat. Reports suggest that OPS had been unhappy over the lack of respect for him in the NDA coalition.

“Some of us had advised him to remain independent and not to join the BJP long back last year,” an expelled AIADMK leader close to leader said on the condition of anonymity.