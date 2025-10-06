Forest officials on Sunday presented four men accused in the killing of a tiger in Pachchedoddi village inside the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary at the Kollegal taluk government hospital for medical examination before they were slated to be producted in court, officials said. Four arrested for killing tiger in Male Mahadeshwara: Officials

The four men were arrested on Saturday, they added, after an investigation conducted by the forest department.

The accused were identified as Pachamalla, Ganesh, Govindegowda and Sampu, all residents of Pachchedoddi, forest officials said.

According to forest officials, the four cattle herders allegedly poisoned a cow that had been attacked by the tiger.

The animal later returned to feed on the poisoned carcass, which led to its death.

“It appears the men acted out of anger after repeated cattle attacks. In retaliation, they laced the carcass with poison and later dismembered the tiger’s body,” said MM Hills deputy conservator of forests N Bhaskar.

During a patrol on Thursday, forest guards found a half-buried tiger carcass in the Hanur sector of the sanctuary.

A subsequent search revealed additional body parts, including claws, teeth and four legs.

Preliminary examination of the scene indicated that the tiger was likely a 12-year-old male.

“It is a shocking act of cruelty. The tiger had been chopped into three parts, two buried under soil and one covered with leaves. The tiger had killed a cow belonging to the prime accused a week earlier, which led to the act driven by revenge,” Bhaskar said.

Bhaskar added that investigators had identified the culprits based on credible evidence and witness accounts.

“All four have been arrested, and our investigation is in its final stage. The department is determined to ensure maximum punishment under the Wildlife Protection Act,” he said.

The forest department is also tracing the remains of the poisoned cow that caused the tiger’s death, added the deputy conservator.

Two other herders who were grazing sheep nearby during the incident, were also being questioned, forest officials aware of the investigation details said.

Following National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, a post-mortem examination was conducted in the presence of Bandipur veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza, Hanur veterinary officer Dr Siddharaju and representatives from wildlife organisations.

The tiger’s organs have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for toxicology and DNA analysis, officials said.

A day after the tiger was found dead, state forest minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday had directed officials to hold consultations with residents and submit a report on declaring the area a tiger reserve.

(with PTI inputs)