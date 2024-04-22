 Four cops suspended over security lapse at Siddaramaiah event | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four cops suspended over security lapse at Siddaramaiah event

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 22, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The incident took place on April 8 during a roadshow while Siddaramaiah was campaigning for congress candidate Sowmya Reddy

Four policemen, including a police sub-inspector (PSI), were suspended over a security lapse during chief minister Siddaramaiah’s roadshow in Bhairasandra, where a man allegedly garlanded him while carrying a revolver.

Riyaz Ahmed could be seen carrying a revolver on his hip. He managed to approach the CM and garland him without any hindrance despite the presence of police personnel. (HT)
Riyaz Ahmed could be seen carrying a revolver on his hip. He managed to approach the CM and garland him without any hindrance despite the presence of police personnel. (HT)

The incident took place on April 8 during a roadshow organised by Siddaramaiah to campaign for Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Riyaz Ahmed (55), carrying a revolver on his hip, managed to approach the CM and garland him without any hindrance despite the presence of police personnel.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Following the incident, Commissioner B Dayanand ordered an investigation into the security lapse. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the south division and the additional Commissioner of police submitted their report on April 19. The commissioner then took action against the policemen involved in the security detail, on Saturday. PSI Mehboob Hooda from Siddapur police station, head constable Manju Naik, constable Sachin, and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were suspended and issued suspension orders.

A senior police officer said, ”PSI Mehboob Hooda was specifically responsible for the security around the CM’s open vehicle during the roadshow and was tasked with inspecting people approaching the CM. The investigation revealed that Riyaz Ahmed was neither stopped nor questioned by any security personnel despite openly carrying a revolver.” Bengaluru central BJP president S Harish said: “A person with revolver is allowed to go near the CM only in this government.” KPCC media wing convener Dodde Gowda said: “It was a mistake committed by the police.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Four cops suspended over security lapse at Siddaramaiah event
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On