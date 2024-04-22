Four cops suspended over security lapse at Siddaramaiah event

Four policemen, including a police sub-inspector (PSI), were suspended over a security lapse during chief minister Siddaramaiah’s roadshow in Bhairasandra, where a man allegedly garlanded him while carrying a revolver. Riyaz Ahmed could be seen carrying a revolver on his hip. He managed to approach the CM and garland him without any hindrance despite the presence of police personnel. (HT)

The incident took place on April 8 during a roadshow organised by Siddaramaiah to campaign for Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy from the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Riyaz Ahmed (55), carrying a revolver on his hip, managed to approach the CM and garland him without any hindrance despite the presence of police personnel.

Following the incident, Commissioner B Dayanand ordered an investigation into the security lapse. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the south division and the additional Commissioner of police submitted their report on April 19. The commissioner then took action against the policemen involved in the security detail, on Saturday. PSI Mehboob Hooda from Siddapur police station, head constable Manju Naik, constable Sachin, and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were suspended and issued suspension orders.

A senior police officer said, ”PSI Mehboob Hooda was specifically responsible for the security around the CM’s open vehicle during the roadshow and was tasked with inspecting people approaching the CM. The investigation revealed that Riyaz Ahmed was neither stopped nor questioned by any security personnel despite openly carrying a revolver.” Bengaluru central BJP president S Harish said: “A person with revolver is allowed to go near the CM only in this government.” KPCC media wing convener Dodde Gowda said: “It was a mistake committed by the police.”