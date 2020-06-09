Four doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:08 IST

Four doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, putting further strain on Covid management of the hospitals amid mounting cases. Till Tuesday, Odisha had reported 3140 cases with 146 new cases.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar director B Gitanjali said three senior resident doctors from surgery, pathology and pharmacology and a junior doctor from dermatology today tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of infected doctors to 5. Last week, a junior resident doctor of the hospital too had tested positive for Covid-19. The doctors who tested positive today were not engaged in treatment of corona patients in AIIMS, but stayed in a containment zone near the hospital.

Sources said the swab samples of 3 more doctors in the institute have been sent for test as they are showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Yesterday, four anesthesiologists in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur town had tested positive for Covid 8 days after they helped in the surgery of a patient. Last week, two doctors in Rourkela General Hospital too had tested positive while one each in Cuttack, Nayagarh and Angul district have tested positive in last fortnight.

So far 14 doctors in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19.

Apart from these 14 doctors, 13 nurses across the state have also tested positive. On Monday, 8 nurses in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur town had too tested positive.

It is not just those working in Covid-19 wards who are getting infected, but also community health workers, police and other officials who are involved in contact tracing and screening suspected patients by going door-to-door in virus hotspots.

On Monday, a jawan of the Odisha Special Striking Force engaged in COVID-19 duty in patrolling duty at a quarantine centre of Ganjam district tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two homeguards engaged in patrolling duty at a quarantine centre of Ganjam too had tested positive. Similarly, six Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Anganwadi workers, sanitary staff and volunteers who were engaged in two quarantine centres of Kendrapara district tested positive for Covid-19 on May 31.

Besides the doctors, nurses and health workers, 61 NDRF and fire service personnel from Odisha who had gone to Kolkata for Cyclone Amphan restoration work, have tested positive for Covid-19 in last 4 days, said fire service DG Satyajit Mohanty. Two jawans working in military wing of Proof and Experimental Establishment under DRDO in Chandipur area of Balasore district on Monday had tested positive.

A senior official of health department said the state government is taking adequate precautions in preventing infection of doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers. “All of them have been given PPEs, but due to some negligence they may be getting infected,” he said.