Four held as police bust terror module in Punjab, arms seized

The Punjab Police on Sunday busted a suspected Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, which was believed to be conspiring to launch terror strikes in Punjab and adjoining states, and arrested four people.

The police also seized five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades. This is the biggest seizure of arms and ammunition in Punjab in a decade, Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta said.

Taking cognisance of the seriousness of the matter, chief minister Amarinder Singh has decided to hand over the investigation to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Those arrested have been identified as Balwant Singh alias Baba alias Nihang, Akashdeep Singh alias Akash Randhawa, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh. The arrests were made from Chola Sahib village in Tarn Taran.

The accused intercepted when they were travelling in a car. They have been booked by the state special operation cell (SSOC), Amritsar, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Prisons Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Five AK-47 rifles, along with 16 magazines and 472 rounds; four China-made 30-bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 72 rounds; nine hand grenades; five satellite phones; two mobile phones, two wireless sets and fake Indian currency with a face value of ₹10 lakh were recovered from the accused. Further investigations are on, the police said.

Both Akashdeep and Balwant Singh, a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), have criminal pasts; both have multiple cases pending against them. Preliminary investigations revealed that Maan Singh, who is lodged in Amritsar jail in a case under the Arms Act and UAPA, radicalised Akashdeep when they were lodged together in prison, the police said.

DGP Gupta said the weapons appeared to have been delivered recently from across the border through drones by jihadi and pro-Khalistan outfits with the backing of Pakistani agencies.

