Four held for raping Rajasthani woman

Four men were Thursday arrested for allegedly raping a woman, who arrived here by train a few days ago to join a bank, police said.

The woman, who arrived from Jaipur on December 2 midnight, had taken an auto rickshaw from the railway station to her hostel, but the driver reportedly dropped her midway, they said.

Two men, who had come that way took her to an isolated spot and allegedly raped her. Two others also allegedly sexually assaulted her later, police said.

The four were later produced before the local judicial magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, local people demanded the arrest of the auto rickshaw driver who had dropped the woman midway.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 18:06 IST