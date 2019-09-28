Four MBBS students arrested in NEET impersonation case

south

The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) police have so far arrested four first year MBBS students till Saturday, who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) through impersonation and obtained admission this year.

The investigative agency, which has also arrested the fathers of the four students, is looking for the intermediaries in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Following the arrest of Theni Government Medical College Student Udit Surya (21) and his father Dr K Venkatesan on Friday, three more students and their fathers were detained for questioning.

On Saturday, they were arrested and police identified them as Abirami of Sathya Sai Medical College and her father Madhavan, Rahul of Balaji Medical College and his father Saravanan and Praveen of SRM Medical College and his father David.

All of them have been remanded to custody. Surya’s father Venkatesan, working at the Stanley Medical College, has been placed under suspension.

Investigators said five more students of a coaching Centre at Anna Nagar in the city and have secured admission in MBBS are suspected to have engaged in impersonation and their credentials are being probed.

One among them, Irfan, had got enrolled in the Dharmapuri Government Medical College, is absconding. And the college authorities, including the Dean, are being questioned, they added.

According to the CB-CID, there are four intermediaries, two in Tamil Nadu and two in Kerala, involved in this case.

It is they who have facilitated the deal and helped competent ones to write the examination for these students in Mumabi, Delhi and Lucknow. A special team has been dispatched to Kerala to secure the kingpin in this scam.

The case came to light when the Theni Medical College Dean received two anonymous e-mails early this month stating that Udit Surya had cleared NEET by engaging an impersonator to write the examination in Mumbai. On complaint by the Dean the Theni police registered a case and the student and his family went into hiding but were nabbed in the temple town of Tirupati

