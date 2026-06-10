Four men torch parked vehicles in Delhi's Jahangirpuri following drug use complaints; FIR filed

Four masked men allegedly torched parked motorcycles in Jahangirpuri after a resident recently informed police about drug abuse in a neighbourhood park, an official said on Wednesday. Four masked men allegedly torched parked motorcycles in Jahangirpuri after a resident recently informed police about drug abuse in a neighbourhood park (Representational/PTI)

According to police, information regarding a fire involving parked vehicles in northwest Delhi was received on June 8.

Three vehicles, including two motorcycles and a scooter, were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

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The CCTV footage purportedly shows four masked youths moving around the locality late at night, police said.

Local residents alleged that the incident may be linked to recent complaints made to police about drug abuse in a public park in the area, following which police intensified enforcement measures there.

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Locals said the youths first identified a motorcycle parked outside the house of the person who had allegedly complained to police. The footage reportedly shows the youths checking parked motorcycles in the vicinity before setting several of them on fire.

Residents claimed that after carrying out the act, the accused remained at the spot for some time and later left the area without any apparent haste.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to mischief by fire, against an unidentified person.

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Police said CCTV footage from the area is being analysed and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.