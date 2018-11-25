Four militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district early on Sunday morning.

Police said a joint team of Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kaparan village around 1 am. During the search, the forces were fired upon triggering retaliation which turned into an encounter in which four militants were killed.

Sources, however, said six militants were killed in the operation. An Army spokesman confirmed the killing of four militants and said operation is underway as there is possibility of more militants in the area.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Shopian district as a precautionary measure.

This is the third operation against militants in south Kashmir since Wednesday. So far, 14 local militants have been killed in three encounters.

On Friday, six militants were killed in Anantnag district in a similar operation, including three top commanders of militant groups. On Wednesday, four militants were killed in Shopian district.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 08:36 IST