Home / India News / 'From Army to mines... policies being made for women', says PM in Gujarat
india news

'From Army to mines... policies being made for women', says PM in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of railway projects worth 16,000 crores in Vadodara in Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Vadodara.(Twitter/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Vadodara.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth 21,000 crores in his home state of Gujarat. He dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various railway projects worth 16,000 crores. 

While addressing a gathering in Vadodara, the prime minister highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by his government in the past eight years. 
“Our double-engine govt has empowered women in the last 8 yrs. Their empowerment is imperative for India's development. Today, from Army to mines, policies are being made keeping women's welfare in mind,” the prime minister said. 

“In this 21st century, the rapid welfare and empowerment of women is necessary for India's speedy growth. Today, India is taking decisions while keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of the women,” he said, adding that the government has designed welfare schemes keeping in mind the needs of women at all walks of life. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar on the occasion of her 100th birthday. On this occasion, the prime minister tweeted a blog post in which he expressed his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion. 

“Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of Mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father’s photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan, and Mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same - age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever,” he wrote. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out