From charger to capture: How a simple clue led to Pahalgam terror aide's arrest

What seemed like an ordinary phone charger turned out to be critical evidence that helped the Jammu and Kashmir Police to track down an “overground worker” accused of aiding terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The NIA arrested two others accused of providing shelter and support to the same group of terrorists. (AFP/Representational)

Mohammad Yousuf Katari, 26, who was arrested in September, had allegedly met the three Pahalgam terrorists — Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran, and Hamza Afghani — on at least four separate occasions in the Zabarwan hills, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Also Read | In Sena vs Sena, Uddhav Thackeray likens BJP to 'amoeba', Eknath Shinde takes ‘Hindutva t-shirt’ dig

According to investigators, he provided them with key logistical support, including a smartphone charger, which ultimately led to his arrest, PTI reported.

What's the clue that cracked the case

The major breakthrough came following an in-depth forensic analysis of material recovered from the site of Operation Mahadev, a counter-terror search operation launched in July, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists, who were involved in the Pahalgam massacre, in the foothills of the Zabarwan Range on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Among the debris, officers recovered a partially destroyed Android charger, which was traced back through a meticulous chain of ownership.

Also Read | What if you were PM during Pahalgam attack, Owaisi was asked. Says ‘ye khwab dekhne ka…’

The Srinagar police eventually tracked down the original owner of the charger, who confirmed selling the phone to a dealer, a piece of information that, over time, led the police to Katari.

The Srinagar police eventually tracked down the original owner of the charger, who confirmed selling the phone to a dealer, a piece of information that, over time, led the police to Katari.

What was arrested man's ‘role’ in Pahalgam attack?

Officials say Katari was far more than a passive associate. He guided the terrorists through the treacherous mountain terrain and provided logistical supplies, including the charger that allowed them to stay connected and operational while in hiding.

Katari, who reportedly taught nomadic students in the higher reaches, had been a key resource for the terror group. His assistance is believed to have included providing the charger and guiding the attackers through the rugged terrain.

What's next in the Pahalgam terror attack probe

While officials declined to give further details, citing the ongoing investigation, the arrest is seen as a significant step in dismantling the terror support network functioning in the Kashmir valley.

Sources suggest the case could soon be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is already probing the broader conspiracy behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | 'Sent a strong message': Pahalgam attack victim Vinay Narwal's father on Ind vs Pak Asia Cup trophy row

The NIA has already arrested two others accused of providing shelter and support to the same group of terrorists.

The terrorists Sulieman alias Asif (mastermind of the Pahalgam attack), Jibran (linked to the October 2024 Sonamarg Tunnel attack), and Hamza Afghani were killed on July 29 in an encounter under Operation Mahadev.