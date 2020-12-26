From Hisar to Delhi: 10 coldest places in northwestern plains

india

India has been witnessing biting cold conditions, which are projected to continue further in the upcoming week by the weather department. The northwestern plains of the country are expected to see mercury dropping below 2-3 degrees Celsius, as forecasted by the department. While some minimum temperatures have shown rising trends, most places are still gripped by the chilly waves.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said active movements of western disturbances are likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Saturday that can lead to scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad. Rain showers during the next two days in isolated parts of the northwestern plains of India have also been forecasted by the department.

IMD has also projected chilly conditions in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and said these places could see dense to very dense fog in the mornings during the weekend and that fresh spells of dense fog probably over plains of north India can start from December 29. “Dense to very dense fog are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in morning hours during on 28th to 30th December and Dense fog also likely over Uttar Pradesh in morning hours on 29th and 30th December 2020,” IMD said.

Here are 10 cities in the plains that were the coldest on Saturday, according to Skymet Weather:

1. Haryana shivered the most with Hisar’s temperature at 2.2 degrees Celsius and Narnaul freezing at 3 degrees Celsius.

2. Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria recorded next lowest of 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Punjab’s Amritsar at 3.8 degrees celsius.

3. Chandigarh along with Haryana’s Rohtak witnessed a cold of 4 degrees Celsius.

4. Churu and Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

5. Ludhiana in Punjab and Delhi braved the cold at 4.4 degrees Celsius.