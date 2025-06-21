From Siachen to Shahi Kangri: Indian Army celebrates International Yoga Day across toughest terrains

The Indian Army personnel celebrated International Yoga Day across the Himalayas, turning the harshest terrains into sanctuaries of mindfulness and wellness. Demonstrating extraordinary resolve and spiritual resilience, army personnel practiced yoga amidst the icy vastness at Shahi Kangri Lake, nestled at a staggering 20,000 feet. Indian Army soldiers performed yoga at high altitudes at Himalayas amid extreme weather conditions, highlighting the spirit of discipline and wellness.(PTI)

"Amidst the icy expanse of Shahi Kangri Lake at 20,000 feet, Indian Army marked the International Yoga Day 2025 with unwavering resolve and inner still. In a place where every breath is a challenge, soldiers embraced the timeless discipline of yoga, a source of strength, clarity, and resilience enhancing mental focus, emotional balance and physical endurance even in the harshest of conditions," posted Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army on X.

Army jawans embraced yoga as a practice of endurance and unity, reinforcing both physical fitness and mental fortitude at the iconic Galwan Valley (15,000 feet).

"Indian Army personnel embraced Yoga to boost physical fitness and mental well-being. Yoga has been practiced at Galwan Valley, located at an altitude of over 15,000 feet," posted Fire and Fury Corps.

The soldiers also performed yoga further east, the majestic Pangong Tso and surrounding border villages with chants and synchronised asanas, celebrating yoga's core message: "One Earth, One Health."

"On International Yoga Day 2025, Indian Army honoured the timeless heritage of yoga at banks of majestic Pangong Tso and nearby border villages. A holistic practice that promotes physical health, mental clarity and emotional resilience."Yoga for One Earth, One Health," posted Fire and Fury Corps.

Along the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield, yoga was practiced from base camp to forward posts, symbolising inner peace amid external extremes.

"Indian Army practiced Yoga at Siachen Glacier...From Base Camp to forward posts, the 11th #InternationalDayofYoga echoed resilience, unity & wellness in the world's toughest terrain," the post said.

Meanwhile, in the picturesque Nubra Valley, army personnel joined hands with local communities to mark the day, turning it into a collective celebration of harmony and health.

The stage is set for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be celebrated with grandeur on June 21, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" echoes India's vision of global wellness.

The theme reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

The Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, Ministry of AYUSH said. The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.