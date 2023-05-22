From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper. Petrol pumps are facing the heat of the ₹ 2,000 banknote withdrawal. (ANI)

Customers line up to exchange ₹ 2k notes; ‘no change’, say fuel pumps

Petrol pumps are facing the heat of the ₹2,000 banknote withdrawal as customers are thronging with the high-value currency notes from Friday late to buy fuel worth as little as ₹100 or ₹200, forcing many outlets to put up notices that they would not be able to give change for ₹2,000 due to unavailability of notes of smaller denominations. Read more

After arrest of official, DRDO directs scientists to ensure cyber discipline

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has asked the country’s military scientists and other officials to ensure strict cyber discipline, steer clear of avoidable interactions on social media and not entertain calls from unknown numbers, including those from outside the country, to safeguard critical information related to India’s security in a new advisory, government officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Read more

Oppn show of strength likely on Karunanidhi’s birth centenary in TN

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is planning a show of strength of opposition parties during the year-long events to mark the birth centenary of veteran party leader and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read more

Srinagar decked up, security tightened ahead of today's G20 meet

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the third tourism working group meeting of G20 countries in capital Srinagar from Monday to Wednesday, with multi-tier security arrangements in place to successfully host its first major international event since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Read more

Big deposits of ₹ 2,000 notes in Jan Dhan accounts will draw tax scrutiny

Mass cash deposits are likely to come under scanner to catch tax evaders using third party bank accounts to hide their wealth while exchanging ₹2,000 notes, according to officials aware of the development, who said sudden large deposits in multiple Jan Dhan Yojana accounts may also be scrutinised. Read more

Isro's Chandrayaan-3 launch likely on July 12

The Indian Space Research Organisation is expected to launch the third edition of its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, on July 12, officials of the space agency have said. Read more

Bhiwani double murder: Monu Manesar, 20 others named in FIR

The Rajasthan police on Sunday named 21 people, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, in the abduction and murder of two Muslim men, whose remains were found inside a charred vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16, a senior officer said. Read more

Niti Aayog meeting on May 27 may set the stage for Oppn talks

The upcoming meeting of the Niti Aayog’s governing council on May 27, where all chief ministers will participate, is likely to set the stage for parleys between chief ministers of opposition parties with an eye on the 2024 parliamentary elections. Read more

IPL: Undercover Delhi cops blend in with fans to snap betting, fake ticket networks

“I have only three tickets… ₹5,000 for each.” A slightly built man, wearing a white t-shirt, speaks to a small crowd, which swells rapidly around him, at a petrol station right next to Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Read more

₹ 2K note withdrawal spurs purchase of gold and silver

The demand for bullion saw a sudden jump on Saturday, which dealers in various parts of the country said was expected to continue till people offloaded a bulk of their ₹2,000 banknotes for gold and silver, even as a rush to exchange the high-value currency notes is expected at banks from Monday. Read more

