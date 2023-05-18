From the HT newspaper: Top 10 stories you shouldn't miss today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion from Hindustan Times newspaper. The meeting will be held during May 22-24. (AFP)

China, Turkey likely to skip G20 meet in Kashmir

China and Turkey are among G20 member states that won’t attend a tourism working group meeting to be held in Srinagar next week while several other countries will have low-level participation in the event, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

University professor impersonates Delhi LG for leave, sister’s job; held

An assistant professor at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been arrested for impersonating lieutenant governor VK Saxena — the ex-officio chancellor of the varsity — on two different occasions in September 2022, police officers aware of the case said on Wednesday. Read more

Man poses as Nadda’s PA in bid to dupe BJP MLAs, held: Police

A man from Ahmedabad has been arrested for allegedly attempting to dupe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators by demanding money for a cabinet berth in Maharashtra government while impersonating party president JP Nadda’s personal assistant, Nagpur police said on Wednesday. Read more

SC orders release of four men acquitted in Jaipur blast case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of four people who were acquitted by the Rajasthan high court earlier this year in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts if their detention was not required in any other case. Read more

In Karnataka, poll guarantees helped Cong win over women voters: BJP leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party believes that guarantees from the Congress that promised 200 units of free power to all households, ₹2,000 to the woman head of every family per month, and free travel for women caused it to lose support from women voters in Karnataka, a loss that hurt it overall, but especially in constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Read more

What is the debt ceiling crisis? A very American problem

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oval Office saw America’s top executive and legislative leadership come together. President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris were flanked by House speaker Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Read more

Delhi’s AQI plunges to worst levels since February 18

A day after strong westerly winds brought dust from Rajasthan to the Capital, shrouding the city in a sepia-toned haze, Delhi pollution levels on Wednesday plunged to the “very poor” zone. Read more

Cabinet approves ₹ 17,000 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware

The PLI will be cover the production of high-tech electronics such as laptops, PCs, all-in-one computers, servers and ultra-small form factor devices. Read more

SC to monitor Manipur relief and rehabilitation measures

It is for the apex court to ascertain that states “do not turn a blind eye” to law-and-order and all endeavours are made to foster confidence in people, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday as it decided to monitor the rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures in Manipur, which has been rocked by ethnic violence, claiming at least 70 lives since May 3. Read more

Delhiwale: His long journey home

First, he plotted an escape from his Old Delhi. Then, he plotted a return. Sharib, 29, draws an arch of his eventful round journey. “My father is a retired mechanic. Read more

