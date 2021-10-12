From unearthing fodder scam to bringing in NEP: Amit Khare now in new role as PM Modi’s advisor

Former bureaucrat Amit Khare was on Tuesday appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a contract basis “initially for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier”. Khare retired on September 30.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of reemployed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years of until further orders, whichever is earlier,” according to a personnel ministry order issued on Tuesday.

Also read | Amit Khare appointed as PM Modi’s advisor

As the higher education secretary, Amit Khare helped shape the new National Education Policy (NEP). The 1985 batch Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer took charge as the higher education secretary in December 2019.

Khare also served as the information and broadcasting ministry secretary between May 2018 and December 2019. The former IAS officer also played a role in formulating the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The IT rules regulate social media companies, streaming and digital news content, virtually bringing them, for the first time, under the ambit of government supervision.

Also read | New rules make way for self-regulation: I&B ministry secretary

Amit Khare played a key role in unearthing the fodder scam in the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar as the deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum (Chaibasa) between 1995-1997. Khare also served as the vice-chancellor of Ranchi University and the development commissioner of Jharkhand in the past.

He is a BSc (physics) graduate from St Stephens College in Delhi and also holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

(With agency inputs)