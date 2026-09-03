FSSAI flags ‘Wai Wai’ maker CG Foods, orders to stop production of ‘veg bhujia’: ‘Predated packaging, broken noodles’

Instant noodles brand 'Wai Wai' manufacturer CG Group India came under the scanner of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday as the agency directed the company to stop production of 'veg bhujia namkeen' following the detection of rule violations during an inspection. The company has been directed to "discontinue the production of the Veg Bhujia Namkeen products without proper approvals and measures". (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The food regulator, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed about the action against CG Foods India Pvt Ltd. It said that the FSSAI had initiated the enforcement action following "food safety violations".

Also Read | Cockroaches, fungus, gutka packet: FSSAI notice to Delhi's JW Marriott, Andaz over massive food safety lapses

"FSSAI has initiated enforcement action against M/s CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd. following food safety violations. FSSAI remains committed to ensuring safe food and upholding food safety standards through strict enforcement," the post read.

Inspection, findings, and an order An inspection was conducted at CG Foods India, Roopangarh, Ajmer, Rajasthan, to verify manufacturing and hygienic compliance, it informed.

According to the post, the unit was found "re-processing floor-collected, broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment, along with using predated packaging dates."

"Unlicensed manufacturing of 'Wai-Wai MaMa' and 'Wai-Wai Mama Punte' bhujia variants was identified in direct violation of Section 31(1) of the FSS Act, 2006," FSSAI further said.