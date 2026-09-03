FSSAI flags ‘Wai Wai’ maker CG Foods, orders to stop production of ‘veg bhujia’: ‘Predated packaging, broken noodles’
FSSAI, in a post on X, informed about the action against CG Foods India. The agency seized 32,107.2 kilograms of stock on-site.
Instant noodles brand 'Wai Wai' manufacturer CG Group India came under the scanner of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday as the agency directed the company to stop production of 'veg bhujia namkeen' following the detection of rule violations during an inspection.
The food regulator, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed about the action against CG Foods India Pvt Ltd. It said that the FSSAI had initiated the enforcement action following "food safety violations".
Also Read | Cockroaches, fungus, gutka packet: FSSAI notice to Delhi's JW Marriott, Andaz over massive food safety lapses
"FSSAI has initiated enforcement action against M/s CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd. following food safety violations. FSSAI remains committed to ensuring safe food and upholding food safety standards through strict enforcement," the post read.
Inspection, findings, and an order
An inspection was conducted at CG Foods India, Roopangarh, Ajmer, Rajasthan, to verify manufacturing and hygienic compliance, it informed.
According to the post, the unit was found "re-processing floor-collected, broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment, along with using predated packaging dates."
"Unlicensed manufacturing of 'Wai-Wai MaMa' and 'Wai-Wai Mama Punte' bhujia variants was identified in direct violation of Section 31(1) of the FSS Act, 2006," FSSAI further said.
Also Read | FSSAI proposes front-of-pack warning labels for packaged food with high sugar, fat or salt
Notably, the agency seized 32,107.2 kilograms of stock on-site, including loose and broken noodles. The regulator also collected samples for laboratory analysis.
"The inspection revealed several hygiene and documentation deficiencies, including inadequate pest-control records and other deficiencies relating to food hygiene and safety," it said.
"Additionally, 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods were detained, and strict legal proceedings were initiated against the FBO," the FSSAI added.
The company has been directed to "discontinue the production of the Veg Bhujia Namkeen products without proper approvals and measures".
In addition, it warned of further regulatory action on the basis of laboratory analysis and inspection findings.
Also Read | ‘If there’s a will, there's a way': FSSAI CEO praises Maharashtra FDA's Tukaram Mundhe
Providing right information to consumers important: FSSAI CEO
Rajit Punhani, FSSAI CEO, on Thursday stressed on providing the right information to consumers about food products.
According to news agency PTI, addressing a health conference in Delhi, Punhani highlighted the authority's efforts to combine food-safety regulation with consumer education.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More