Full house, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chants in Delhi-Meerut RRTS a day after launch; 1 lakh riders recorded
Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Hind" purportedly were echoing inside the coaches as commuters took their first ride on the Meerut Rapid train.
On day 1 after its launch, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut network on Monday recorded the highest-ever ridership, crossing the 1 lakh-mark.
The record-setting ridership came just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the remaining sections of the Namo Bharat RRTS, a 5km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and a 21km section between Meerut and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, marking the completion of the RRTS project.
"On Monday, with the last train scheduled to depart at 10pm, NRCTC expects the total ridership to surpass 1 lakh commuters," the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said earlier.
ALSO READ | RRTS meets Delhi Metro: Sarai Kale Khan gets boost as biggest transport hub in capital
The corporation further stated that this was the highest ridership recorded on the corridor so far.
Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Hind" purportedly were echoing inside the coaches as commuters took their first ride on the Meerut Rapid train. The train coach was seemingly full in the video.
A video purportedly showed passengers enthusiastically taking pictures inside the Delhi-Meerut RRTS and the Meerut Metro during their ride. According to a report from news agency PTI, passengers were eagerly waiting to board the new service from Begumpul station in Meerut.
Passengers also reportedly stood in proper queues at ticket counters and platform entrances, with station staff helping first-time riders and explaining safety protocols to them.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos.
Designed to reach speeds of up to 180kmph, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS spans a corridor length of 82.15km, with the total cost of the network at ₹30,274 crores. The estimated travel time in the RRTS, from Delhi to Meerut, is 55 minutes. The frequency of trains at all 16 stations is 15 minutes.
Meerut Metro is also operating on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS. It is touted as India's fastest metro service with an operational speed of 120kmph. For context, the regular lines of the Delhi metro run at an average speed of 45-75kmph.
The Meerut Metro covers the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages en route.