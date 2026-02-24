Full house, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ chants in Delhi-Meerut RRTS a day after launch; 1 lakh riders recorded

On day 1 after its launch, the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut network on Monday recorded the highest-ever ridership, crossing the 1 lakh-mark. The estimated travel time in the RRTS, from Delhi to Meerut, is 55 minutes. The frequency of trains at all 16 stations is 15 minutes. (ANI)

The record-setting ridership came just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the remaining sections of the Namo Bharat RRTS, a 5km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and a 21km section between Meerut and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, marking the completion of the RRTS project.

"On Monday, with the last train scheduled to depart at 10pm, NRCTC expects the total ridership to surpass 1 lakh commuters," the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said earlier.

The corporation further stated that this was the highest ridership recorded on the corridor so far.

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Hind" purportedly were echoing inside the coaches as commuters took their first ride on the Meerut Rapid train. The train coach was seemingly full in the video.