Full list of Delhi schools that received a bomb threat today
Delhi school bomb threat: The threat email said that the explosives have been placed in black plastic bags and that “not a single soul will survive.”
Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats on emails on Friday, officials said. The threat email claimed that several explosive devices have been placed in classrooms of these schools.
According to Delhi Police, cited by ANI, the threat email that Richmond Global School received had a violent language triggering fear. It read, “Hello I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms.”
The letter further said that the explosives have been placed in black plastic bags and that “not a single soul will survive.” The sender also wrote that they will commit suicide after the news. “You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans... You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them.” the letter said further.
List of Delhi schools that received bomb threats
- Bharti Public School
- Hamdard Public School
- New Era Public School
- St. Xavier's Sr. Sec. School
- North Delhi Public School
- Mira Nursery School
- Delhi International Public School
- Prudence Group of Schools
- The Indian School (Second Shift)
- DPS Mathur Road
- Mater Dei School
- DIISEGDE (Delhi Institute of Social Education & Governance Development)
- Delhi Jain School
- Junior Delhi School
- DPS R.K. Puram
- DPS Vasant Vihar
- The British School
- Delhi City School
- Faith Academy
- Amity International School, Saket
- The Heritage School, Rohini
- DPS Rohini
- Modern International School
- Richmond Global School
- Cambridge Foundation School
- Doon Public School
- Big Feather International School
- St. Thomas’ School, Dwarka
- La Petite School, Dwarka
- Kothari Heritage School
- S.M. Public School
- Birla Open Minds International School
- St. Prayag International School
- Panchsheel School
- Queen Grace International School
- Hansraj Model School
- Central Academy, Dwarka
- Decent Public School
- MJK Public School
- St. Dominics Public School
This bomb threat comes amid a wave of similar incidents in past few days in Delhi. On Wednesday, at least seven schools across Delhi received bomb threat, making it the third day of such event. Bomb disposal teams have arrived in the location and are checking the affected schools.