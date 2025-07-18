Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Full list of Delhi schools that received a bomb threat today

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 12:09 pm IST

Delhi school bomb threat: The threat email said that the explosives have been placed in black plastic bags and that “not a single soul will survive.”

Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats on emails on Friday, officials said. The threat email claimed that several explosive devices have been placed in classrooms of these schools.

Security personnel searched the Heritage School that received a bomb threat on Friday(PTI)
Security personnel searched the Heritage School that received a bomb threat on Friday(PTI)

According to Delhi Police, cited by ANI, the threat email that Richmond Global School received had a violent language triggering fear. It read, “Hello I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms.”

The letter further said that the explosives have been placed in black plastic bags and that “not a single soul will survive.” The sender also wrote that they will commit suicide after the news. “You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans... You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them.” the letter said further.

List of Delhi schools that received bomb threats

  1. Bharti Public School
  2. Hamdard Public School
  3. New Era Public School
  4. St. Xavier's Sr. Sec. School
  5. North Delhi Public School
  6. Mira Nursery School
  7. Delhi International Public School
  8. Prudence Group of Schools
  9. The Indian School (Second Shift)
  10. DPS Mathur Road
  11. Mater Dei School
  12. DIISEGDE (Delhi Institute of Social Education & Governance Development)
  13. Delhi Jain School
  14. Junior Delhi School
  15. DPS R.K. Puram
  16. DPS Vasant Vihar
  17. The British School
  18. Delhi City School
  19. Faith Academy
  20. Amity International School, Saket
  21. The Heritage School, Rohini
  22. DPS Rohini
  23. Modern International School
  24. Richmond Global School
  25. Cambridge Foundation School
  26. Doon Public School
  27. Big Feather International School
  28. St. Thomas’ School, Dwarka
  29. La Petite School, Dwarka
  30. Kothari Heritage School
  31. S.M. Public School
  32. Birla Open Minds International School
  33. St. Prayag International School
  34. Panchsheel School
  35. Queen Grace International School
  36. Hansraj Model School
  37. Central Academy, Dwarka
  38. Decent Public School
  39. MJK Public School
  40. St. Dominics Public School

This bomb threat comes amid a wave of similar incidents in past few days in Delhi. On Wednesday, at least seven schools across Delhi received bomb threat, making it the third day of such event. Bomb disposal teams have arrived in the location and are checking the affected schools.

