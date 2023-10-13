G-20 Speakers' meet: PM Narendra Modi says world realising magnitude of terror challenge

Parliaments across the world will have to think how to work together in the global fight against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said while addressing the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in the national capital. PM Modi pointed out that India has been facing cross-border terrorism for decades. "Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our Parliament when the session was on," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.(PTI)

The reference to cross-border terrorism comes in the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict that has swallowed thousands of lives on both sides.

PM Modi said the world was now realising the magnitude of the challenge global terrorism puts forth against humanity.

"The world is also realising how big a challenge terrorism is for the globe and that it is against humanity. Parliaments in the world and their representatives have to think on how to work together in this fight against terrorism," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The lack of consensus on the definition of terrorism is extremely unfortunate. Even today, the UN International convention on combating terrorism is awaiting consensus. The perpetrators against humanity are taking advantage of this position,” PM Modi added.

Also read: Israel Hamas War News LIVE: 13 captives, including foreigners, killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, says Hamas

He further said a world full of conflicts and confrontation can't benefit anyone.

He said a divided world can't find solutions to global challenges.

"This is a time for peace and brotherhood, a time to move together, a time to move forward together. This is the time for development and welfare of all," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the inaugural session of the ninth P20 Summit, Inter-Parliamentary Union President Duarte Pacheco said peace has to be maintained in all continents, including the Middle-East region, and efforts should be made globally in this direction.

Also read: Terror for any reason is act against humanity, says PM Modi at P20 meet

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked the Indian Parliament. The terrorists came in an Ambassador car and opened fire outside the Parliament House. All the attackers were killed by the security forces. Five security personnel of the Delhi Police, one constable of the CRPF and two security assistants of Parliament Watch and Ward section died preventing the entry of terrorists into Parliament House. A gardener and a journalist also died in the attack.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists mounted a massive ground attack on civilian targets in Israel, killing more than 1300 people, including women and children. More than 1,500 Palestinians have already been killed in retaliatory attacks.

India on Thursday described the assault mounted on Israel by the Hamas group, which rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, as a “terrorist attack”, and said it has always backed direct negotiations for establishing a sovereign state of Palestine that can exist side-by-side with Israel.

With inputs from PTI, ANI