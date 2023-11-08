Galti se nikal gaya: Rabri Devi defends Nitish Kumar's remark; 'He said sorry'

Bihar former chief minister Rabri Devi stood by Nitish Kumar amid the massive outrage over his explicit statement on population control in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday and said it was a mistake for which he already apologised. The matter should now be left behind, the former chief minister said. "The chief minister was explaining the caste census. It was a slip of his tongue for which he already apologised. What is the need for this uproar? The Assembly should proceed," Rabri Debi said. Rabri Devi said there is no need for an uproar now as Nitish Kumar has already apologised. (ANI File)

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his statement as the opposition forced an adjournment in the Assembly on Wednesday. He said he was ready to apologise in the Assembly as well but the context of what he said would not be lost. "I have always been a strong votary of women's education and it was a eureka moment for me when I saw a direct correlation between education levels among women and fertility... I have expressed my regret while talking to journalists outside the House. I am ready to do so again. If my words have caused any hurt. I condemn myself," Nitish Kumar said.

War of words between Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rekha Sharma

Over Nitish Kumar's comment, a major war of words began between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma. As NCW demanded Nitish Kumar's apology soon after his statement on Tuesday, Rekha Sharma in her statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, tagged Priyanka Chaturvedi and other women politicians urging them to condemn Nitish Kumar's statement. Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the NCW chairperson of selective silence and doing a disservice to her post.

In reply, Rekha Sharma attacked the Sena MP referring to some past incidents without naming any person. "Now that the Chief Minister has apologised, I ask NCW Chair @sharmarekha

to name the person against whom she has evidence and ask authorities in Maharashtra to take action. Does she have the courage to go beyond her politics? I sincerely doubt it," Priyanka Chaturvedi charged back.

"Do something other than party hopping," Rekha Sharma replied as the attack-counter-attack became personal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON